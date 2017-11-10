Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Moorside View, 1 Buckley Wood Bottom, Todmorden.

Two storey side extension and single storey rear/side extension: 14 Thirlmere Avenue, Elland.

Two storey side extension: 12 Kirk Lane, Hipperholme.

Change of use from cafe/restaurant (A3) to hot food takeaway and private hire office (Mixed Use)(Retrospective): 10 Bull Green, Halifax.

Internally illuminated totem, two non-illuminated totems and other various non-illuminated signage (Advertisement Consent): Sainsbury Supermarket, Mill Lane, Brighouse.

Formation of flat at third and fourth floor levels, extension at first floor level to form store room: 5 Westgate, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 4 Lindwell Place, Greetland.

Six detached dwellings: Land North East Of 7 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Extension and alterations to existing garage: The Barn Lower Hambleton Hill Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00018 - condition 9 and 12: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden

Raising of roof to create first floor, extension to side, roof extension to west elevation and formation of balcony to south elevation: 226 Roils Head Road, Halifax.

One externally mounted, externally illuminated, fascia sign and one externally mounted, non-illuminated, hanging sign, affixed to existing bracket.(advertisement consent): 15 Woolshops, Halifax.

Two storey side extension with juliete balcony at first floor and single storey rear extension and replacement porch to front elevation: 13 Burnley Hill Terrace, Shelf.

Demolition of existing single storey side extension to facilitate residential development of a detached bungalow: 48 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 7 Carr Field Drive, Luddenden.

Demolition of former petrol station kiosk to facilitate two storey retail unit: Lawson Road Service Station, Lawson Road, Brighouse.

Proposed detached garage (amendment to that approved in approval 13/01406): Grove House 49 Wakefield Road Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement front door (Listed Building Consent): Great House Cottage, Great House Lane, Ripponden.

Two dwellings: Land North Of 25 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Demolition of existing barn to facilitate detached dwelling (Revised design): Rosemary Hill Barn, Rosemary Lane, Siddal.

Change of Use to form ancillary residential accommodation: Lower Longley Bar,n Longley Lane, Norland.

Remove trees (Tree Preservation Order): 37 Foxcroft Drive, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/01049 - condition 4: 32 Joseph Avenue, Northowram.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 2 Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 4 Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax.

Non material amendment to 16/00855 - alterations to gradient of driveway and materials: 18 Willowdene Avenue, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01184 - conditions 1 - 9: Land South West Of 4 Bottoms Castle Gate, Cragg Vale.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 1 Broadley Crescent, Mount Tabor.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 3 on application 17/00583: 140 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing extensions and outbuildings and construction of two storey extension: Hazel Slack Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Porch to north west elevation and single storey extension with veranda above to south east elevation: 5 Rylands Park, Ripponden.

Crown reduce trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankhouse Wood, Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Two-storey rear extension with internal alterations: 19 Carr Field Drive, Luddenden.

Management of trees including removal of three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Royds Farm, 4 Towngate, Heptonstall.

Conservatory extension to front of clubhouse: Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax.

Porch to front elevation and extensions to side and rear elevation (Amended description): 23 The Crescent, Southowram.

Two storey side extension: 5 Knowle Top Drive, Lightcliffe.

Single storey extension to front and new window openings and door to rear: 12 Poplar Street, Boothtown.

Change of use from artists studio (B1) to non-residential institutions (D1) formation of a new doorway and replacement windows to North elevation: Band Room, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Extension and conversion of existing garage to form additional bedroom and study area: Dove Lowe, 53 Kilnhurst Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of outbuilding to facilitate two-storey annex extension to provide additional residential accommodation to apartment at 7 Market Street and including ground floor facilities ancillary to retail A1 use (mixed use/sui generis): 7 Market Street, Hebden Bridge.

Two dwellings (Outline): Land Rear Of Hillside And Daleside Copley Lane, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01462 - conditions 1, 7 and 8: Parma Indian Restaurant, 60 - 62 Fern Street, Boothtown.

Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling: Mobile Home At The Stables Little London Upper Lane, Northowram.