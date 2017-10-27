Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

VALIDATED

Two storey extension to side and first floor extension to front: 5 Manor Close, Mankinholes.

Prune six trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Green Views, 56 Kensington Road, Savile Park, Halifax.

Change of use from existing use (A1) at ground/lower ground floor to form drinking establishment use (A4): 78 / 80 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Detached double garage: Gospel Hall Farm Thornhills Lane, Clifton.

Siting and provision of a caravan: Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Non-illuminated fascia sign and one vinyl adhesive sign to existing totem (Advertisement Consent): Unit 2 Pellon Lane Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Single storey side extension (revised scheme to 14/00254/HSE): 2 West Laithe, Church Lane, Heptonstall.

Demolition of existing dwelling to facilitate new dwelling and new access: Cockhill Gate Farm, Cow Hill Gate Lane, Bradshaw.

Single storey flat roof extension to side and rear of existing property: 31 Lower Edge Road, Elland.

Two houses: 11 Belle Vue Terrace, Southowram.

Prune five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Tree Tops, The Rise, Northowram.

Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear with balconies over: Restormel Pellon New Road, Halifax.

Demolition of existing buildings to facilitate a residential development of 8 dwellings: 1 Crabtree Hall Farm, Bradshaw Row Lane, Halifax.

Conversion and extension to farm building to form detached dwelling: Corn Mill Farm, Mill Lane, Mixenden

DECIDED

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 17/00397 - condition 4,6 and 8: Riverside House, Ground Floor, North Dean Business Park, Stainland Road, Elland.

Maintenance to overhead power line Towngate to Jerusalem 11k rebuild: Thorn View, Luddenden.

Submission of information to discharge condition 3 on application 17/00433: 151 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Loft conversion, dining room extension and porch to side/rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 4 Oakleigh Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Extension to garage to create kitchen and garage: 1 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Management of trees (including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): The Old Vicarage, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Two fascia signs above store entrance; two wall mounted billboards on west elevation; one Totem sign; one poster display unit (Advertisement Consent): Lidl UK GMbH, Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 17/00826 - condition 2: Valley Mill, Holmes Road,Sowerby Bridge.

Fell two trees and prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 67A Longfield Road, Todmorden

Prune trees and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Cuddywood, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Raise height of roof to create second floor living space: Bryn Siriol, West View, The Hollins, Todmorden.

Two storey rear extension and new first floor window to gable: 12 Bowman Terrace, Halifax.

Alterations to dwelling including new roof lights and extension to attached outbuilding to improve garage facilities and add first floor accommodation: Highfield Farm Barn, Ripponden.