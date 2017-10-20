Planning applications: What is being built near you?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Milner Royd House, West London Road, Norland.

New door opening to East elevation (Listed Building Consent): 8 Dob Carr Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extension to side and rear and dormer to front and rear: 40 Newlands Grove, Northowram.

Bay window extension to south elevation, and canopy and new entrance to north elevation: 150 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of 2 To 3 Upper Stubbins Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Two storey side extension: 30 Caldene Avenue Mytholmroyd.

Detached dwelling: Land South Of 37, Common Lane, Southowram.

Four Industrial starter units: Mount Garage, New Bond Street, Halifax.

Wheelchair access ramp to front elevation: Unit 2 To 5 Linden Works, Linden Road, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of condition 1 (allow for a 24 hour operation of gymnasium) on application 15/01111/FUL: 19 Charles Street, Halifax.

Single bay garage made from timber with a flat roof: 55 Briscoe Lane, Greetland.

Carpark: Heath RUFC Stainland Road, Elland.

Change of building to three commercial units (use class B1 )(retrospective): Unit 2 Turkey Lodge, New Road, Cragg Vale.

Extensions and remodelling of existing listed house and barn (Listed Building Consent): Latham Farm, Latham Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Indoor riding arena and storage building for agricultural use: Magson House Farm, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.

New access: Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Replacement building to facilitate an ancillary residential holiday let use (C3 Dwellinghouse) (Part-retrospective): Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Use of building as holiday let (retrospective): Ash Tree Farm Wainstalls Road Wainstalls.

DECIDED

Telecommunications mast: Springs Garage, Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to rear: 57 Victoria Avenue, Elland.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 7 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune six trees (Tree Preservation Order): St Anne In The Grove Church, Church Lane, Southowram.

Dormer: 25 Park Place, West Lightcliffe.

Two storey side and single storey rear and extension: 3 Kelvin Road, Elland.

Change of use from office (B1) to retail (A1): 217 King Cross Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension: 9 Kingsley Place, Halifax.

Two-storey side extension (revised scheme to 14/00402/HSE): 12 Longstaff Court, Hebden Bridge.