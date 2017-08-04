Planning applications: Plans to convert a Dean Clough mill into apartments

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension: 39 Northowram Green, Northowram.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 17 Ridge Hill, Brighouse.

Dormer to front and rear and single storey extension to rear: 37 Plum Street, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Highbury Court, Brighouse.

Prune five trees and fell twelve trees (Tree Preservation Order): Wooded Area North Of Pollit Avenue, Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 5 Oakes Gardens, Stainland Road, Elland.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Wood Bank School, Dene View, Luddenden Foot.

Conversion of existing dwelling to form two self-contained dwellings: 15 Hepton Drive, Heptonstall.

Removal of conditions 21 and 22 on planning application number 15/00407/REM (Removal of Condition): Smithfield Joinery Works, South Lane, Elland.

Two Storey Rear Extension: 51 Long Ridge, Brighouse.

Dormer window to front elevation: 136 Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Change of use from gym (D2) to Childrens play area (D2), Cafe (A3) and function room/bar (A4) including internal and external alterations. (Listed Building Consent): First Floor Hollins Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Change of use and conversion of mill building to form eight residential apartments: Marshalls Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Cross Hills, Halifax.

Convert shed to garden room (Lawful Development Certificate): 5 Tillotsons Buildings, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Detached dwelling: 2 Brook Grain Hill, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing 2 storey side extension and replacement with new 2 storey side extension: Railway Watch House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Installation of 55 aluminium hanging signs (Listed Building Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to two dwellings including garages (Retrospective): Land At High Trees Lane And Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Installation of four steel banner poles to North and South gates (Advertisement Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Two storey extension and conversion of roof space including small dormer window to frontage: 3 The Avenue, Hipperholme.

Removal of existing conservatory and replace with a stone faced garden room and raised terrace to rear: 6 Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland.

Single storey side extension and pitched roof to existing flat roof to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): New House Pinfold Lane, Rastrick.

Rear single storey extension: 25 Harvelin Park, Todmorden.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 21 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order: Land Rear Of 7 St Albans Croft, Halifax.

Variation of condition 3 on planning application number: 12/00927 (change use of material for access track): Springfield Farm, 2 Springfield Blake Hill, Shibden.

Fell two trees and prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): Crantock 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Installation of setted arc with raised heelgrips to 4x lock quadrants: Broadbottom Lock 7 Tow Path Rochdale Canal From Kirkham Turn To Blackpit Lock, Sowerby Bridge.

Use of land as car park (Lawful Development Certificate): Land Adjacent Holme Works, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached garage: 114 Sandhall Lane, Halifax.

Single storey garden room (retrospective) with link extension: 1 Westfield Shaw Lane, Norland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land East Of Clarehill Coach Road, Ripponden.

Residential development of two detached dwellings: Elm Grange, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Detached dormer bungalow: 2 Danebury Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of single storey flat roof building and construction of two storey extension: Plough Royd Farm, Addersgate Lane, Northowram.

Change of use of second floor and basement within an existing hair salon to treatment rooms (aesthetics clinic) (sui-generis): 13 Crown Street, Halifax.

Two storey extension to side and single storey extension to rear: Upper Hall Barn, Upper Hall, Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.