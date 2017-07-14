Planning applications: Plans for up to 50 dwellings in Hipperholme

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side extension: 1 St Peters Square, School Lane, Southowram.

Single story side extension: 2 Holybrook Court, Holywell Green.

Internally illuminated fascia sign, Internally illuminated projecting sign and two non-illuminated wall mounted panels (Advertisement Consent): Co-Operative Group Ltd 89 - 95 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Demolition of existing sun room to facilitate two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and porch to front: 95 Paddock Lane Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension: 5 High Lane, Halifax.

Two A3 illuminated menu boards, reusing/new ‘vedas’ sign (Advertisement Consent): 26 - 30 Rochdale Road Todmorden.

Management of trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land West Of Sinderhill Court, Rowan Way, Northowram.

Three externally illuminated fascia signs and two externally illuminated projecting signs ( Listed Building Consent): 2 Crown Street, Halifax.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 34 Mill Grove Brighouse.

Balcony to rear of property at first floor level: 11 Tillotson Holme, Luddenden Foot.

Remove cladding and replace first floor windows to front, first floor and ground floor windows and doors to rear: 24A Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to rear & first floor extension above existing single storey side extension: 1 Nest Estate, Mytholmroyd.

Agricultural livestock building: Scarr Hill Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland, Elland.

Demolition of Mill Building and construction of 20 apartments in a single block, plus provision of parking area (Outline.): Stansfield Mill, Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Demolition of garages to facilitate residential development of 5 town houses: Garage Site, West End Terrace, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

The creation of a new window to a side elevation of an existing property. (Lawful Dev. Certificate Proposed Use): 18 Savile Park, Halifax.

Change of use from Industrial to Play Gym: Unit 28 Asquith Bottom Mills, Asquith Bottom, Sowerby Bridge.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01464 - Replace stone slate roof on existing plans with sedum roofing: 31 Causeway Head, Cross Wells Road, Ripponden.

Internal alterations to create open plan office space on second floor and roof lights to front and rear: 14 Southgate Elland.

Balcony to rear: 157 Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

Outline application for residential development of up to 50 dwellings, including details of means of access on land to the east of Brighouse Road, Hipperholme: Land South Of Brookelands, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

Conversion of barn and former cottage to residential, conversion of existing outbuilding to studio and the renovation of the existing farmhouse (Listed Building Consent): New Edge Farm, Edge Lane, Heptonstall.

Demolition of existing workshop to facilitate 3 industrial units and car parking: 23 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.