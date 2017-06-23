Planning applications: Plans for major update to Mcdonalds in Brighouse

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension and pitched roof to existing flat roof to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): New House, Pinfold Lane, Rastrick.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 26 Heathfield Rise, Rishworth.

Removal of existing conservatory and replace with a stone faced garden room: 6 Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland.

Crown lift two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Conservatory to the rear: Cygnet Lodge, 60 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Single and two storey rear extension (resubmission of 17/00276/HSE): 1 Grasmere Grove Mayfield, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Refurbishment and extension of the restaurant with alterations to elevations to include the installation of a new “Folded Roof” concept, comprising of aluminium cladding to the roof and an additional drive thru booth. The reconfiguration of the drive thru lane, kerb lines and car park with associated works to the site to provide side by side ordering, inclusive of a new island for signage. The installation of 2 no. Customer Order Displays. The relocation of existing and installation of new fascia signage: Mcdonalds, 407 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Installation of 10 signs to accommodate the new drive thru layout. Suite to comprise 8 free standing signs, 1 banner sign and 1 side-by-side directional (Advertisement Consent): Mcdonalds, 407 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

New shopfront and shutters: 1 Club Houses, Ovenden.

Relocation of 2 existing signs and the installation of 4 new signs (Advertisement Consent): Mcdonalds, 407 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Rear single storey extension: 25 Harvelin Park, Todmorden.

Prune five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Glenholme Beechwood Road, Holmfield.

Variation of Condition 3 on Planning Application Number: 12/00927 (to change use of material): Springfield Farm, 2 Springfield Blake Hill, Shibden, Halifax.

Temporary double modular classroom and fencing: Ryburn Valley High School, St Peters Avenue, Sowerby.

Variation of Condition 1 of Planning Application 16/01132/FUL to amend plans: Land Adjacent To Oak Bank Excelsior Close, Ripponden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 121 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

Use of land as car park (Lawful Development Certificate): Land Adjacent Holme Works, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension, new entrance porch to front elevation and conversion of existing garage to habitable room: 4 New Hey Road, Ainley Top, Elland.

Three externally illuminated fascia signs and two externally illuminated projecting signs (Advertisement Consent): 2 Crown Street, Halifax.

Change of use from Post Office (A1) to Veterinary Surgery (D1): Units 1 To 4 The Old Post Office, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Steel framed tractor and machinery store: Chapel Farm, 2 Upper Greenroyd, Mount Tabor.

Side extension and rear extension with balcony over: 4 High Meadows, Greetland.

Single storey link extension from dwelling to existing garden room: 1 Westfield, Shaw Lane, Norland.

Alterations to existing garage doors: Garage Robertshaw Road, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Fell three trees (Tree preservation order): 44B Long Ridge, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 39 Bar Lane, Ripponden.

Prune trees and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Rishworth School, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Heathfield School, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Single storey side extension (Retrospective): 2 Scholey Road, Brighouse.

New door opening at first floor, walkway over flat roof extension with handrails and spiral staircase to side elevation: Beehive Inn, 48 Hob Lane, Ripponden.

Installation of new safety handrail around upper level to front elevation, new cycle racks, change windows to louvers at first floor level front elevation, colour changes to the shopfront, remove a/c units from rear elevation, new rolling security spikes to flat roof section at the rear and additional lighting to the shopfront: Co-Operative Group Ltd, 89 - 95 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Side and rear two storey extension with pitched roof: 4 Gleanings Avenue, Halifax.

Two storey extension and raised decking to rear: 40 Mayster Grove, Rastrick.

Single storey extension to East elevation: Styes Cottage, Styes Lane, Sowerby.

Replace existing upvc conservatory with traditional ground floor extension, new first floor extension (Listed Building Consent): Little London House, Kennel Lane, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge.

Car park extension to provide eight car parking spaces and 2.4m high green paladin fencing: Cdp Limited, Huddersfield Road, Elland.

Change of garage roof from flat to pitched.: Victoria Cottage, 4 Fountain Street, Ripponden.

Single storey extension to rear and side (Revised Scheme to 16/00924): 28 Cowhurst Avenue, Todmorden.

Replacement of stables and upgrade of manege (retrospective): Broad Ing Top Farm, Ashes Lane, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to provide additional residential accommodation with internal alterations to existing house. Alteration to garage door position and proposed new access off Brow Lane: 42 Brow Lane, Shibden.

Single storey extension to front, two storey extension to side with cellar: 99 Tewit Lane, Illingworth.