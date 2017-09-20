Planning applications: Plans for flood walls along the River Calder

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of five concrete framed 4-5 storey housing blocks and two traditionally constructed bungalows: Church View Development Site, Church View, Sowerby Bridge.

Loft conversion, dining room extension and porch (Lawful Development Certificate): 4 Oakleigh Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Management of trees (Including pruning and removal)(Tree Preservation Order): 3 Stansfield Hall, Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Extension to garage to creatate kitchen and garage: 1 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Demolition of existing garage and rear extension to facilitate two storey side and single storey rear extension: 36 Lodge Drive, Elland.

Remove first floor conservatory and replace with traditional construction: Church View, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Management of trees (including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): The Old Vicarage, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Single storey extension to rear: Briercroft, Greetland Road, Barkisland.

Orangery to rear: 6 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Porch to front elevation and extension to rear elevation: 23 The Crescent, Southowram.

2 x Fascia signs above store entrance; 2 x Wall mounted billboards on west elevation; 1 x Totem sign; 1 x Poster display unit (Advertisement Consent): Lidl UK GMbH Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Internal alterations to remove two staircases from first to second floor and replace with one over existing staircase from ground to first. New opening in stone wall to access bedroom at second floor (Listed Building Consent): Stoodley Hall, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 122 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Construction of new flood walls on the left and right banks of Cragg Brook (Elphin Brook) and the River Calder to the rear of properties on Streamside Fold, New Road and Bridge End; flood proofing works to properties at Coiners Wharf and 2-16 New Road; demolition of properties at 18-22 New Road; and the installation of new speed cushions at Mytholmroyd Station access road as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme: Junction Of River Calder And Cragg Brook, Mytholmroyd.

Replace flat roof with pitched, first floor extension & single storey porch extension to East: 1 Birchfield, Norland Town Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use from engineering works to taxi (sui generis) /chauffeur (B1) business: Unit 6 Royd Mills, Business Park Dyehouse Lane, Brighouse.

New ceramic floor tiled internally to mimic oak planks; repair existing internal doors; removal of existing signage and replaces with new signage; removal of existing smoking shelter;Replace main entrance doors (to match existing); replace kitchen exit door (to match existing);Repair existing external gas meter housing; replace existing kitchen extract grille ( to match existing);new electric meter box provided in dark green; new channel drains with cast iron grating; redundant externally fixed cables to be removed. (Listed Building Consent): The Moorings Pub And Kitchen, The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge.

Alterations to dwelling including new roof lights and extension to attached outbuilding to improve garage facilities and add first floor accommodation: Highfield Farm Barn, Bank Hey Bottom Lane, Ripponden.

Infill and first floor extension to North elevation: Holme Laithe, Lower Edge Road, Elland.

Subdivision of existing dwelling to form two dwellings, formation of a new site access and the construction of a double garage: 3 Lower Fieldhouse, Upper Field House Lane, Triangle.

Demolition of rear conservatory to facilitate single storey extension: 14 Astral Avenue, Hipperholme.

DECIDED

Replace single glazed rotting timber frames with new casement, double glazed timber windows: Lower Hanging Shaw Farm, Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Removal of existing roof tiles and replacement with grey coloured foregale thermoclad corrugated roofing panels: Unit 4, Little John Mills, Clifton Road, Brighouse.

Detached garage: Walden 500, Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Two Storey Rear Extension: 51 Long Ridge, Brighouse.

Installation of 15M monopole mast, three antennas, two dishes, two equipment cabinets and electricity cabinet (Telecommunication Notification): Land Off Moor Hey Lane, Stainland.

Convert shed to garden room (Lawful Development Certificate): 5 Tillotsons Buildings, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Construction of a weather proof plant enclosure surrounded by a 3 m high 358 mesh security fence: Copley Sewage Works, Stainland Road, Elland.

Demolition of existing 2 storey side extension and replacement with new 2 storey side extension: Railway Watch House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01056 - Conditions 3 and 5: 41 Newcombe Street, Elland.

Submission of information to discharge conditions 2, 4,on 15/00621/FUL: 96 Rayner Road, Brighouse.

Extension to Storage Building: Solar Works, Calder Street, West Vale.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00138 - condition 4,5,7,8,9,11 and 12: Green Lane Farm, Soaper Lane, Shelf.