Planning applications: Plans for cafe and cocktail bar in Brighouse

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Re-roofing of dwelling and additional rooflight to rear (Listed Building Consent): 12 Hollins, Hebden Bridge.

Replacement of the existing ‘HSBC’ signage with ‘HSBC UK’ equivalents two fascia signs, two hanging signs and five various non illuminated signs: 23 Market Street, Brighouse.

Prune eight trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Grounds Of Slead Hall, Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing single storey rear extension to facilitate new single storey rear extension: 83 Norton Drive, Halifax.

Re-roofing of dwelling (Listed Building Consent): 11 Hollins, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Off Farrar Mill Lane, Salterhebble.

Removal of external signage and ATM (Listed Building Consent): Lloyds Tsb Bank Plc, Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement windows and removal of mullion window to create patio door to South elevation (Listed Building Consent): 1 Water Green, Water Green Lane, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of existing single storey side extension to facilitate single storey rear extension and two storey side extension: 8 Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland.

Two storey rear extension: 21 Wade House Road, Shelf, Halifax.

Works to include removal of a first floor ceiling and re-opening of internal and external doorways (Listed Building Consent): Lower Cottage Rishworth Hall, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth.

Re-coppice trees to ground level.(Tree Preservation Order): Clarehill Coach Road, Ripponden.

Two Storey Extension: 2 Caygill Terrace, Halifax.

Demolition of garage to facilitate single storey rear extension: 325 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension and conversion of existing detached garage to living space with single storey linked access from dwelling: 109 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Reduce three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Midgehole W.M.C, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Installation of new shopfront and two air conditioning units to rear: 33 Southgate, Elland.

Non-illuminated fascia sign (Advertisement Consent): 33 Southgate, Elland.

Detached house: Bryan Court, 16 Hullen Edge Road, Elland.

First floor extension: 9 New Street, Stainland.

Residential development of five flats: Car Park James Street Elland

One bedroom residential annex building incorporating a living and office area: Higham Barn, Dob Lane, Sowerby.

Realignment of plot 10 (amendment to planning application 14/01428/FUL for ten dwellings): Land East Of White Hart Fold, Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

DECIDED

Re-decorate 4 external doors (Listed Building Consent): Todmorden Town Hall, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Alterations to existing doors and windows: 11 Eskdale Mount, Hebden Bridge.

Replacement shop front to West elevation: Stitch Express 1, Wards End, Halifax.

Renovation of existing farmhouse and alterations to outbuildings (retrospective). Conversion of attached barn to additional ancillary living accommodation (part retrospective) as an annex to the farmhouse: Heath Hall Farm, Clough Road, Norland.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): St Matthews Church, Back Clough, Northowram.

Replacement shopfront (Minor Commercial): 35 Southgate, Halifax.

Replacement shopfront: Blue Mountain Cafe, 1 Wards End, Halifax.

Renovation of existing farmhouse and alterations to outbuildings. Alterations of attached barn to additional ancillary living accommodation (application to regularise works carried out) (Listed Building Consent) as an annex to the farmhouse: Heath Hall Farm, Clough Road, Norland.

Change of Use from Retail (A1) to Cafe and Cocktail bar (A3): 80A Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Non Material amendment to application 14/00494 - Relocation of parking area and new access: St Cass 1 Bunney Green Hall Lane, Northowram.

The installation of a new double classroom modular building, including lobby store and toilet facilities (Retrospective): Withinfields Primary School, Withinfields, Southowram.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00699- conditions 4 and 5: 15 Frances Street, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing single storey building and construction of new single storey drive thru’ building with internal seating (Use Class A3), including modifications to the road/parking: West Yorkshire Police Station, Hartshead Moor, M62 Service Area, Westbound Highmoor Lane, Clifton.

1no fin protruding through structure with 1500 dia ‘roundall’ signage. Internally illuminated. Fascia mounted individual letters. Internally illuminated. 2no low totem ‘Drive Thru’ 1.75m 1no low totem ‘thank you/exit only’ 1.75m 1no tall directional totem 9m 2no monument ‘Drive Thru’ sign 2m: West Yorkshire Police Station, Hartshead Moor, M62 Service Area, Westbound Highmoor Lane, Clifton.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00547 - conditions 2, 6 and 7: 28 Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01533: Beaumont Bungalow, Cain Lane, Southowram.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/00524 - condition 3: Beaumont Bungalow, Cain Lane, Southowram.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/00990 - conditions 2 and 6: Land Opposite 119 Rochdale Road, Ripponden.