Planning applications: Plans for alterations to the Dusty Miller

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Management of trees (Pruning and Removal) (Tree Preservation Order): Land Adjacent To Rose Terrace And Rocks View, Halifax.

Two detached dwellings (Reserved Matters Persuant to Application 13/01488): Land West Of Upper Lane, Northowram, Halifax.

Replacement dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 69 The Grove, Hipperholme.

Two storey rear extension: 39 Blackley Road, Elland.

Single storey extension to rear (Lawful development Certificate): 462 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Detached double garage: Oaklands Broad Oak Place, Hipperholme.

Security fence and gates: Unit A Drakes Industrial Estate, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax.

1 no. internally illuminated fascia, 1 no. internally illuminated hanging sign, 1 no. internally illuminated totem sign, 2 no. banner signs and various other non illuminated signs: Tesco Express, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Works to re-build chimney stack, three rooflights to north elevation and regularisation of internal layout and window and door arrangement (not completed in accordance with 88/00204/LBC (Listed Building Consent): 1A Swan Fold, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge.

One wall mounted LED screen (Advertisement Consent): 8 Bull Green, Halifax.

Relocation of bar area including provision of new bars and fittings and associated alterations (Listed Building Consent): Dusty Miller Hotel, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey rear extension, extending out by 4.4 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.4 metres to eaves: 17 Lemington Avenue, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension and additional parking: 15 The Crescent, Southowram, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension: 17 Armitage Avenue, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Millstream Cottage, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of conservatory to facilitate single storey rear extension: 92 Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Removal of existing external concrete ‘Dog Leg’ stair and replacement with new steel stair (Revised Scheme to 16/00998): Flat 3, Highfield, 165 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Proposed Greenhouse: Peel House, Stocks Lane, Luddenden, Halifax.

Proposed Greenhouse (Listed Building Consent): Peel House, Stocks Lane, Luddenden, Halifax.

Alterations and refurbishment of workshop including replacement of roof: Cliffe Works, Cliffe Road, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling: Land Junction Of Huddersfield Road And Daisy Road, Brighouse.

Retrospective application for conversion to eleven flats including extension at first floor and external works to form car park. External alterations to windows & doors. Installation of velux roof lights. (amended description): Grand View Apartments, 108 Wheatley Lane, Lee Mount, Halifax.