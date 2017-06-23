On-stage learning to stay safe online

school pupils explored how to stay safe online when Konflux Theatre in Education visited with their “Play In A Day - Click Safe” production.

Todmorden C of E School pupils experienced a full day learning a piece of drama, making it their own and then performing it to the rest of their school.

Aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, Click Safe looks to teach young people about staying safe online and how to deal with cyber bullying.

The pupils explored a range of internet safety issues and working closely with a class, a professional facilitator from Konflux Theatre in Education deviseda performance especially created for an audience of their peers.