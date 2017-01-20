Nominations open for the Citizenship Awards for Todmorden 2017

Todmorden Town Council is calling on the local community as they open nominations for the unsung heroes of the town for the Citizenship Award for Todmorden 2017.

The awards will be presented by the outgoing Mayor prior to the commencement of the annual meeting in May.

Anyone can nominate an individual or organisation who they think has shown exceptional service to the town and great community spirit.

The recipients of the Awards, and their guests, will be invited to the Annual Mayor’s Day Civic Celebration at Todmorden Town Hall in May.

They will be presented with their certificates by the retiring Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Anthony H Greenwood, in his final act as the town’s civic head.

Application forms are available from the Town Council office at Todmorden Community College, the Tourist Information Centre, Todmorden and Walsden Libraries, the main Post Office and can also be downloaded from the Town Council’s website at www.todmordencouncil.org.uk

Applications must be returned to the Town Clerk by Friday February 10.