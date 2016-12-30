New Year Honours for our leading lights

Two Brighouse residents are among those to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Dr Martin John Haigh has been made MBE for services to the community and to charity in West Yorkshire.

And Elizabeth Wells Blackburn, a support worker at the William Henry Smith School, will receive a British Empire Medal.

The award is for services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Other Yorkshire recipents include Paralympic cyclist and athlete Kadeena Cox, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and Olympic divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears.