New radios for flood wardens

Flood wardens, who volunteer to be the eyes and ears on the ground during flooding incidents, now have a new piece of equipment to help them.

Calderdale Council and the Environment Agency have funded new radios, which wardens will use to give and receive messages during a flood.

This will enable key people to gain an accurate picture of what is happening in local areas, so that decisions and actions can be taken effectively and resources can be targeted where they are needed most.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, said: “We are pleased to be funding the new radios from our £3 million flood fund. They will ensure that vital information is passed to the right people at the right time if Calderdale floods. Flood wardens do a fantastic job of helping to keep our communities as safe and informed as possible, and the radios will support them to do this even better.”

Graham Lindsey, flood resilience advisor at the Environment Agency said: “Our flood wardens have played an invaluable role in the Calder Valley for many years. These new radios will now allow them to relay information quickly, so they can do as much as possible to ensure people stay safe and where possible protect their property from flooding.”

Since the Boxing Day 2015 floods, the Calderdale flood warden network has grown from 10 volunteers to over 50. The Environment Agency now has established groups in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, and new groups in Copley, Sowerby Bridge, Luddendenfoot, Elland and Brighouse.