New kitchen for Walsden club thanks to grant

Now the cricket season is over for the year, Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club is planning on upgrading its kitchen in the pavilion and thanks to a grant it is going to happen.

The club has received a grant of £4,000 from the Crook Hill Community Benefit Fund and the money will be used to install a new kitchen in the pavilion.

After fighting off stiff competition, the club, along with fifteen other groups, scooped its share of the £35,000 annual funding pot.

The Crook Hill Fund was launched in 2015 and since then 28 groups have benefited sharing a combined total of £70,000.

Liz Payne from GrantScape, said: “Since its launch in 2015 the Fund has proved to be incredibly popular and well received by the very active community network across this area. Once again the Fund has supported lots of interesting and deserving schemes. Let’s hope 2018 continues to be just as exciting!”

Other groups who have benefited from the funding are Pennines in Bloom, and a number of projects in Littleborough including Coach House Trust, Ebor Studio Group, Friends of Harehill Park and Littleborough Arts Festival.

Monies for the Community Fund are provided by Hastings Funds Management UK (Hastings) who manage the Crook Hill wind farm.

This annual Fund will distribute £35,000 each year for the expected 20 to 25 year lifetime of the wind farm.

Groups located within a 5km radius of the wind farm can apply for amounts between £250 and £10,000. The Fund is being administered by national charity GrantScape.

Groups wishing to make an application can do so using a simple online application form which can be found on the GrantScape website www.grantscape.org.uk.

Groups can also contact the Fund Manager, Liz Payne directly on 01282 543775 if they would like to discuss a potential project or need help making an application.

Even small groups can apply and Littleborough Coach House Trust said: “The Trust found the process of applying for a grant to be straightforward. The forms were simple to understand and to complete. The information needed in order to submit an application was not onerous.”

The deadline for applications is March 2018.