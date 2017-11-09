New committee work to bring back Mytholmroyd gala

The community was shocked and saddened when organisers announced that this year’s Mytholmroyd Gala would be the last.

But a group of residents have big plans to bring the gala back in 2018 and make it the best yet.

The gala was a staple event in the village’s calendar for nearly 60 years but organisers decided to call time earlier this year.

After a social media campaign and public meetings, a new committee has been formed ready to renew the event.

Barnaby Neale, the new chairman of the Mytholmroyd Gala committee, said: “We’re very keen to bring the gala back to its roots.

“When I first had the idea of taking on the gala so that it didn’t end, it seems I wasn’t alone.

“The support for the project has been overwhelming, and we’re keen to make it community-led and focused, so we’ve listened to all the ideas that people have suggested. The feedback has been fantastic.”

The new gala will focus on tradition and fun, replacing the fairground rides which dominated the event in later years with games, live music and competitions.

The procession will be returning to the event and the committee is also keen to highlight the talents of the local people and businesses.

Barnaby said: “Here in Mytholmroyd we have artists, cooks, brewers, musicians, sports people, comedians. Proactive and community-minded residents who we’d like to celebrate, because that’s what the gala should be about.”

The gala will take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

New gala secretary Kim Whymark said: “We picked the date quite carefully. There aren’t any other big events around in Hebden to overshadow it, and it’s still in term time so we can make sure that the local schools are involved and people won’t be having to miss it because they’re jetting off on holiday.

“We’re also hoping it gives us a fighting chance for decent weather.”

The gala will once again take place on Burnley Road Academy’s playing fields, thanks to the kind offer from head teacher Clare Cope.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the new Mytholmroyd Gala can email mytholmroydgala@gmail.com or call 0779981249.