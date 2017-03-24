Network Rail to hold public information event in the Calder Valley

Network Rail is inviting residents to attend a public information event in Hebden Bridge to find out more about work which is taking place to upgrade the Calderdale rail line, as part of the Great North Rail Project.

The public information event is being held on Monday (March 27) at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on St George’s Street in Hebden Bridge, between 4pm and 7pm, this includes a presentation at 6pm.

Representatives from Network Rail and their contractors will attend the event and will be available to answer any questions which residents may have.

For more information visit networkrail.co.uk/contact or call the 24-hour helpline on 03457 11 41 41.