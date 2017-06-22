Music, fancy dress and all the fun of the fair at the Mytholmroyd Gala

Strike up the band - it’s gala time!

Mytholmroyd Gala swings into action at noon on Saturday, June 24, with an opening set from Hebden Bridge Junior Band.

Due to a lack of parade marshalls it had been decided there would be no parade this year but there is bags of entertainment laid on at the usual Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, gala field.

Gala chairman George Sumner, whose father Denis started the event when he was headteacher at Burnley Road School, said: “It all started in 1960 and I have had the pleasure of seeing many wonderful people and things here. We’ve had openers like Des O’Connor and Miss World.

“This year we have a big fair for adults and children and plenty of stalls, A local radio station, Hebden Radio, is coming and we are having a 1980s theme fancy dress competition which will be judged by the stage,” he said.

On stage, Lizzie Jones, singer and heart charity campaigner, will perform Land of Hope and Glory as the opening song and later will make an appeal to raise money for defibrillators for all sports clubs and centres.

Bazz Robson, whose dance group Bazzmatazz will dance, will open the show before the fancy dress will be judged at 1pm. Rick Wild from the Overlanders will sing the band’s number one hit Michelle and some country tinged tunes and singer Danielle, who won Yorkshire’s “Y Factor” competition, will also perform.

Entry is free but donations will be very welcome and George hoped extra volunteers would come forward for next year’s event.