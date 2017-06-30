Motorway roadworks for the week ahead

These are the planned roadworks for next week

They are correct as of today ( Friday, June 30) but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

All Highways England improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M62 junction 29 to junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 3 July for gantry painting works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 32a to junction 32 Castleford

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 3 July for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 22 to junction 24 Ainley Top

The carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Friday 7 July for overhead electrical works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 37 Howden

The eastbound and westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 3 July for council works on the local network. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 33 to junction 34 Tinsley

The northbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday 3 July. The northbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 5 July. The northbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 34 will be fully closed overnight on Friday 7 July. The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday 3 July. The southbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Wednesday 5 July. This is for works on the smart motorways. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 Junction 38 North Cave

The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights for resurfacing works from Monday 3 July. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads and the entry slip road will be closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 5 July for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M180 junction 3 to junction 4 Broughton

The carriageway will be fully closed 24/7 from Friday 7 July 9pm to Monday 10 July 6am for bridge works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M181 junction 3 Midmoor

The southbound exit from the M181 to eastbound M180 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 4 July for routine works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A1M junction 34 Blyth

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 3 July for junction improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 Western Interchange to Priory way

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for resurfacing works on Monday 3 July. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for resurfacing works on Thursday 7 July. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 Priory Way

The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for resurfacing works for two nights from Tuesday 4 July. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.