Mosque leaders condemn “vile” terror attack

Mosque leaders have condemned yesterday’s “vile” terror attack in London.

Qari Asim, MBE, Imam of Leeds Makkah Mosque, said: “We must be clear that those who take innocent lives are not following the teachings of any religion and have no regard for any religion or humanity.

“These depraved terrorists are not following a path to paradise, as the taking of a single innocent life is considered in Islam as being akin to the killing of the whole of humanity.

“This vile attack is an attack on all of us, regardless of race or religion. We must stand united against such extreme, evil and distorted ideologies and work together to defeat terrorism in all its forms.

“The aim of terrorist attacks such as these is to divide communities and incite hatred amongst people of different beliefs and backgrounds. We have already seen vile opportunists using the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack to spread anti-Muslim hatred. I urge communities to remain united and even more determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives at Westminster and express full solidarity with the victims of the terror attack. I convey my sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

Ayub Laher, the President of Council for Mosques, said “Shameful and unnecessary mayhem on streets of our capital. I am truly saddened by this latest terrorist attack. My prayers go to the family and friends of the murdere woman and all others that have suffered injuries.”

Zulfiqar Karim, Secretary General of Council for Mosques said, “This latest bloodshed in the shadow of our parliament is a forceful reminder to all of us that we cannot take our eyes and focus off from this gravest of threats to our peace and safety. All of us are at risk. None of us feel safe as we do not where the next attack is going to come from and in what form.

“We have to keep extra diligence to keep the terrorist and extremist in check.”

“In the wake of the Westminster terrorist attack, Council for Mosques will be meeting police and the local councils and our MPs to take stock of what ha happened and how we may re-inforce our efforts to prevent similar threats to Bradford.”