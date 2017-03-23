More than £150,000 raised for family of police officer murdered in terror attack

The JustGiving page set up this morning to support the family of the Metropolitan Police officer fatally stabbed in yesterday’s terror attack at Westminster has already raised more than £144,000 with donations continuing to flood in.

The page, which was set up by the Metropolitan Police Federationb to support the family of PC Keith Palmer, the Metropolitan Police officer , is now the fastest growing JustGiving crowdfunding page in history.

The crowdfunding page, which went live at 9:13am today (Thuirs Match 23) reached its initial £100,000 target in just over six hours with donations from more than 5,500 members of the public. JustGiving has also made a donation of £10,000 in solidarity with their community’s efforts.

A spokesman for JustGiving said: “Yesterday we saw an attack on the city that JustGiving calls home - it was an attack on what we as a company hold dear: compassion, empathy and democracy. Today has shown the world that London’s spirit of compassion and togetherness will not be beaten.

“JustGiving is united squarely behind our community in their efforts to raise money for the heroic Police Officer, PC Keith Palmer who died defending our principles and our democracy. Our team is working with our community and the page owner to share our solidarity and compassion with Keith’s wife and daughter in their time of need.”

To donate to the page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Keith-palmer

