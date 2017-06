The 4th Annual Classic Bike and Scooter Show organised by Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club drew a larger crowd and had more attractions than before, raising a record amount of more than £6,000.

Entrants included two motorcycles from 1912 - a Harley Davidson and a New Hudson De Lux.

Time for a dance at the bike and scooter show organised by the Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge

Club president Shabir Hussain said: “There was always the worry that whilst we were expanding the show, the weather may not hold, but it was favourable and the crowds came – over 200 more than last year.”

Lily and James Kemp, at the Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge Classic Bike and Scooter Show

Admiring the classic bikes and scooters at the show

Ryburn Longswords perform at the Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge Classic Bike and Scooter Show

The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge Classic Bike and Scooter Show was the best attended yet