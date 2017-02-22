Missing teenage girls found safe and well

TWO teenage girls who were missing from Hull have been found safe and well in West Yorkshire.

Lauren Johnson, 17, and Samantha Davies, 16, were both reported missing on Friday, February 17.

Humberside Police had launched a missing persons appeal and said they were thought to have travelled together by taxi to the Huddersfield area and were believed to be in Huddersfield, Featherstone or Wakefield.

A Humberside Police spokesman said today: (Weds Feb 22) "Samantha Davies and Lauren Johnson have been found safe and well in West Yorkshire. Thank you to everyone that rang in with information and shared our posts."