Man’s body found near Mytholmroyd woodland

Police officers were called to Mythomroyd after a body of a man was found in woodland on Tuesday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to land adjacent to woodland near Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd, at around 4.24pm following a report of concern for safety.

Officers attended and found the body of a man aged in his 50s.

A spokesperson said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”