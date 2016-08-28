Walking group to be revived

The Calderdale Way, a 50-mile walk, circling Calderdale is nearly 40 years old and is ready for a re-launch.

The route has been surveyed to identify repairs that are needed and it has been waymarked to make it easier for people to find their way. Remedial works have started by Community Rights of Way Services and Calderdale Countryside service and should be completed by Summer 2017. The Calderdale Way Association, which developed the route in 1977, is going to be relaunched and there will an open meeting of the association on Monday, September 5 at 7pm.

The meeting will be at the Works, Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge. Email calderdalewayassociation@gmail.com for more details.