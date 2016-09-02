VIDEO: Arson terror - cars set on fire outside family home in Halifax

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An arsonist torched three cars outside a house where four children were staying in a “terrifying” attack.

Neelam Ibrahim, who was in the house on Rhodes Street, Halifax, with her six-week-old baby said the fire has left her family frightened to be at home and traumatised the children who were in at the time.

She said: “I was speaking to my brother at around 3.20am when the car alarm suddenly went off. We ran to another room and saw my father’s car on fire and my brother went outside. I could hear him panicking and screaming and my sister said to get out of the house.

“The fire spread quite quickly from when the alarm went off to when the first car went up in flames.

“We’re scared to stay here now, we don’t want any trouble. We don’t know who it is and we don’t know why anyone would to attack us.”

Miss Ibrahim’s parents were in the house when the incident took place in the early hours of August 27 with her sister and three other children aged, one, nine and 13.

Three cars, belonging to Miss Ibrahim’s father, sister and mother were burnt to cinders while two other cars on the street were damaged.

The flames spread from the cars and reached the windows of the house and she feared the three generations of her family could have all been killed.

The situation was compounded when it transpired fire crews when to the wrong address.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this incident and the delayed fire service attendance.

“We mobilised a fire engine at the time of the emergency call, however, unfortunately due to a genuine error by the fire crew they attended the wrong address. As soon as this became apparent two further fire engines were sent and the Halifax crew were redirected to the correct address.

“The arrival of the first fire engine on scene was 25 minutes after the time of the emergency call.

“The fire service, and indeed the crew themselves, apologise for the delay in attendance at this fire, where fortunately no injuries occurred. We would like to reassure the public that this is a very rare mistake, however it is being looked into and we will ensure steps are taken to prevent the same happening again.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers and the fire service attended the street in which three cars had been burnt out by fire and three others had been damaged.

“It is believed the fire had started in one of the cars and then spread to two neighbouring vehicles, setting them alight. Three cars, parked nearby, were damaged by debris from the vehicles which were ablaze. Police are treating the matter as arson, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Contact Halifax CID on 101.