Tributes to Overgate Hospice founder

A Halifax businessman who was one of the founders of Overgate Hospice and undertook extensive charity work has died aged 87.

Roy Douglas Taylor was born February 15, 1929, and died August 16, 2016.

Businessman and founding member of Overgate Hospice Roy Taylor, right, pictured with Prince Philip, has died 87.

He worked as a maths lecturer at Halifax Polytechnic College before establishing Halifax Sheet Metal and Ventilation Limited, and later The Halifax Fan Company at Salterhebble.

Mr Taylor was a member of the committee that established Overgate Hospice.

He met Barbara at St Thomas’ church pantomime society and they married at the Halifax Parish Church, now Halifax Minster. The couple had a daughter, Susan.

He was born in Barnsley and moved to Boothtown, and later Claremount, Pellon, Lightcliffe, Skircoat Green and Menorca.

Granddaughter Vanessa Buckley said: “I am proud and privileged that Roy Taylor was my grandad, he was a great man who provided a super life for the family he loved very much.”

Family friend Annette Priestley said: “It is so very difficult to say goodbye to as we were so privileged to have known Roy, they were so kind and generous to us especially when we stayed in their home in Menorca. The trips in his beloved Bullnose Morris car were particularly memorable. Roy’s journey is over but he has left us all with countless memories which I’m sure you will cherish.”

Mr Taylor sponsored two orphaned children from Grantown-on-Spey in Scotland and supported them as they grew up.

He had a love of Vintage cars, flying – holding his own private pilot’s license – water skiing and skiing.

Mr Taylor was a founder member of the Halifax Water Skiing Club, Halifax Motorcycle Club and a member of The Halifax Lions Club.

He was deputy district governor of Yorkshire for Lions International twice over and president of Halifax Lions Club in 1977 and 1983.

He also worked with charities based in Uganda.

In 1991 he and his wife Barbara went to live in Menorca where they happily resided together until she passed away in 2007. Roy remained a resident until recently when ill health took its toll.

He travelled extensively throughout the world with Barbara.

Mr Taylor’s goddaughter Helen Nelhams said: “He leaves us all so many wonderful memories, he will be sadly missed but reunited with Barbara. Such a wonderful couple who I have been privileged to know all my life.”

Mr Taylor’s funeral will be held at All Saints Church, Savile Park, on Tuesday August 23, 11.45am. A cremation at Park Wood in Elland will follow at 12.45pm.