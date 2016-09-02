Stepping up to raise cash for new kits

A young footballer ran up around 10,000 stairs over the course of a month to raise money to buy kits for his fledgling club.

Eleven-year-old Rafferty Whittingham, from Sowerby Bridge, took on the challenge of running up five flights of the Scammonden Steps six days a week for a month to help Yorkshire Juniors pay for kits and equipment.

Between sponsorship and an online Just Giving page his efforts have raised a whopping £700.

Rafferty’s mum, Kirstie Whittingham, said: “It’s not got any easier throughout the weeks but he been determined. It’s him that has said ‘mum we need to go out and do it’.

“The steps are an impressive feat for anyone – for an 11-year-old to stick at this for a month I find pretty impressive.”

Rafferty, who modestly admitted that he was proud of his efforts, said: “I suppose it was quite hard.

“A lot of steps are small and difficult to get your feet on. Some are broken as well – I think they’ve done it on purpose!”

The money raised went beyond what was expected for the U-12 team’s kits and the excess will go towards paying for equipment.

Yorkshire Juniors coach Jonathan Rigby said: “He’s done really, really well. I’m looking at it as he’s only 11 and he’s already learned a lot of life lessons about responsibility, helping others and the value of money.

“When I was his age all I cared about was playing on my Playstation. He’s a credit!”

The club and Rafferty’s campaign has been sponsored by VH Fitness on Charles Street in Halifax.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the club, which is looking to set up teams throughout Calderdale, can contact Jonathan on 07720 922220. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Rafferty.