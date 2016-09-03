Society offers chance to focus on your photos

Todmorden Photographic Society is holding an open public competition for members of the public to show off their photography skills.

The competition is open to members of the general public except members of any photographic society or camera club and it is free to enter.

Each person can submit three entries and they can be of any subject, but the entries must be the sole work of the photographer, taken with a camera and not computer generated but they could be enhanced.

The winning entries will receive their awards at the annual exhibition weekend on Friday, November 18, at 7.30pm at Todmorden Town Hall, and all entries will be shown as a digital display during the exhibition.