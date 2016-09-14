Search team rescue injured walker near Hebden Bridge

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) were called out yesterday evening (Tuesday) to reports of a walker who had injured his ankle.

The team were called to assist by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 5.20pm to Lumb Falls, near Hebden Bridge.

Once members of the search team reached the scene, they stabilised the man’s injury and because of the difficult location, had to use a rope system to bring him to safer ground.

He was then put on to a stretcher and carried to the ambulance and taken to hospital.

