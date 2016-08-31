Sam helps knockout cancer

A Hebden Bridge resident has taken part in a boxing event to celebrate being cancer free for five years.

Sam Mc Lean, 24, was just 17 was he was diagnosed with, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. cancer of the lymphatic system, and underwent six months of chemotherapy and two months of radiotherapy.

Once an avid footballer, Sam hasn’t played in six years because of problems with his knees due to the side effects of treatment, which has resulted in three operations.

As a way to raise money for the charities, such as Cancer UK, that helped him during his illness, Sam took part in an Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) event in Barkisland, Halifax.

Sam said: “I wanted to do something to give back and show my appreciation towards great charities like Cancer Research UK.

“I then attended a UWCB event to watch a friend and knew instantly that it would be the perfect way to raise some money and also prove to myself that I could do it.”

“I trained 12 times a week for the eight weeks at Calder Thai in Halifax and Hebden Bridge Boxing Club leading up to the fight and in doing so I lost two stone and got into the best shape of my life.

“The trainers and all the other boxers were so supportive and made the eight weeks thoroughly enjoyable.”

UWCB events give people with no boxing experience the opportunity to train as a boxer in a safe and enjoyable environment, while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

So far the events have raised more than £5 million for the charity.

Emma Hallas, senior account executive for Cancer Research UK, said: “The amount of money raised by UWCB is incredible.

“We are so grateful to each person that signs up to help us beat cancer.

“While they’re out fighting in the ring, our researchers are fighting cancer in the lab and working to find kinder treatments and a cure for this devastating disease.”

UWCB participants across the country raise between £7,000 and £12,000 a day on JustGiving for Cancer Research UK, many with their own personal motivation for raising money and getting fit.

Sam said: “Looking back on my UWCB experience I would say it’s one of the best decisions I ever made.

“I’m going to keep up the boxing and I feel like I have got the closure I needed from cancer and feel ready to take on the world.”