Places still available for sponsored dog walk

The Halifax branch of the RSPCA will hold a sponsored dog walk in Shibden Park to raise funds.

The 3km Big Walkies event, which is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, will raise money for care, training and rehabilitation for animals in need.

Shibden Park Manager Mark Spencer, who will take part in the walk with rescue dog Winston, said: “We are happy to host the Big Walkies for our local RSPCA centre this year, we have worked together for the past decade on the Shibden Dog Day so it’s a natural transition to become involved in their Big Walkies.

“The RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield branch are special to me personally as I adopted my dog Winston from them over seven years ago and we can’t thank them enough for bringing him into our lives.

“I think everyone should get involved in the Big Walkies and have a fun day in beautiful Shibden Park!”

The walk starts at 11am on Sunday September 25 outside the visitors centre at Shibden Park.

To register visit www.rspca.org.uk/bigwalkies. The cost is £10 and includes a Big Walkies Participant Pack, t-shirt and dog bandana.

All sponsorship raised will go directly to the local RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield Centre, which is a self funding branch of the National RSPCA responsible for raising its own funds within the area.