Picturing the past of Todmorden

Visitors to Todmorden Town Hall can now see a key feature of the heritage of the building and town, which was previously hidden from view.

Pictures of every single Mayor of Todmorden since 1896 – that’s 101 in total – have a new home within the Town Hall, to make it easier for people to see 120 years of history.

The mosaic floor displaying the town crest at Todmorden Town Hall.

The pictures were previously behind closed doors in an unused Committee Room, and have been rehung in the corridor leading to the Council Chamber.

Thanks to funding from Calderdale Council and Todmorden Town Council through the Todmorden Town Hall Working Group, the corridor has new lighting to illuminate the pictures and to highlight the mosaic floor displaying the town crest of the Yorkshire and Lancashire roses, Stoodley Pike, a spindle and flying shuttle and the town’s motto, ‘By Industry We Prosper’.

The funding has also brought the dated Committee Room back into use as an office after a refurbishment.

The Mayoral pictures illustrate an incredible history of the town and features mayors of Todmorden with interesting stories behind them.

Such as Alderman Robert Jackson, who was the longest serving Mayor from 1911 to 1919, throughout the First World War, and Dr Stella Brown who was the first female Mayor, during the year of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and was a GP in Todmorden.

Town Hall visitors can view the transformation on one of the free monthly taster tours.

Coun. Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, said:

“It’s wonderful to see the historic Mayoral pictures looking their best and showcased for more people to enjoy.

“The refurbishment is part of the ongoing work to increase the use of Todmorden Town Hall and inspire people to get involved in its heritage.

To find out when the next tour is, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk