Part of busy A646 route through Calder Valley to close this weekend for resurfacing works

Part of the busy A646 route in Hebden Bridge will be closed this weekend while resurfacing works get underway.

The work, at Falling Royd, will be carried out on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, so the road can reopen to two-way traffic.

The Boxing Day floods caused a concrete beam which supports the carriageway to slip down the hill, causing a 30-metre long crack.

Although the road has remained open, severe damage has meant one carriageway has been unusable and the road has been reduced to one lane, controlled by temporary traffic lights.

Deep piling to stabilise the hillside has now been completed and the recovery project is at a point where the resurfacing can take place, but for safety reasons it will be necessary to close the entire road to traffic from 11.30pm to 7am on Saturday and Sunday

There will be a diversion in place, which will be signed, but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible between these times. Access will be maintained for emergency services.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “We know that the road restrictions on this busy stretch of road have been frustrating for motorists, so I’m pleased that work will soon be complete allowing the road to fully reopen.

“The flood damage that the road suffered was exceptional, but as well as repairing the damage we’ve strengthened the road to make it more resilient in the future.

“This final work has been planned overnight to limit disruption as much as possible, and I’d like to thanks motorists for their patience.”

From Monday, September 19, the road will reopen to two-way traffic at peak times. Some off-road work still needs to be carried out, which will require temporary traffic lights.

The council says the work will be done avoiding the morning and evening busy period to cause as little disruption as possible.

