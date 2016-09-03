Paralympian’s mum taking a dive for club

The mum of a Calderdale Paralympian will jump out a plane for her 50th birthday to help save a wheelchair rugby league club from running out of money.

Nicki Slingsby, mother to Jack and Harry Brown, the latter of whom will represent Halifax wheelchair basketball in Rio 2016, will complete the skydive to raise much needed cash for Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League.

Paralympian Harry Brown's mum Nicki Slingsby with son Jack.

She said: “My sons bought me it for my birthday because I was really interested when Jack did his. But watching and taking part are very different things!”

“I suppose it’s something off my bucket list, but usually my fundraising for the club is baking buns and selling them.”

Club secretary Nicki, from Illingworth, said the club depended on volunteers and fundraising to stay afloat.

“We’re not folding but we struggle every single year so we’ve asked everyone if they can do a little more. We don’t have a lot of money but we try.

Harry Brown.

“It costs £7,000 per season to run two teams out of Calderdale College and we as a club have several fundraising plans, from sponsored pushes, to a rock festival in November.”

She will complete the skydive in Bridlington on Sunday October 16.

Nicki’s day-to-day work with the club also includes the everyday necessities of washing kits and giving lifts to players. Four members of the club, including Jack, 26, have played for England and a further two for Ireland.

As well as his wheelchair rugby league prowess, Harry, 22, is one of four Calderdale athletes who will represent Team GB in Rio when the Paralympic Games kick off on September 7.

Wheelchair cyclists Steve Bate, from Mytholmroyd, and Karen Darke, from Halifax, will be competing, as well as double Paralympic champion wheelchair sprinter Hannah Cockroft.