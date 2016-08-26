On your marks, get set, bake with beer

With the return of the Great British Bake Off, one valley brewery is sharing a cake recipe with a twist.

The Little Valley Brewery in Cragg Vale has developed a recipe for a beer cake that Mary Berry herself would be proud of.

Stir the dates and walnuts into the mixture

The recipe was developed by Little Valley Brewery’s Master Brewer and food scientist, Wim van der Spek, and is the perfect boozy bake to try if you’re feeling inspired to hit the kitchen.

The cake will take a total of one hour and 45 minutes to make, 30 minutes preporation and 75 minutes cooking time.

Ingredients:

•100g butter

Add the flour to the batter and stir carefully

•200g brown sugar

•1 egg

•200g flour

•½ teaspoon salt

Serve a slice of cake with the remaining Stoodley Stout

•9g baking soda

•1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

•½ teaspoon ground allspice

•½ teaspoon ground cloves

•250ml of Little Valley Brewery’s Stoodley Stout

•100g walnuts

•400g dates

Method:

1. Mix sugar and butter in one bowl.

2. Stir the egg with a fork and then add to the butter and sugar. Mix well.

3. In a separate bowl mix flour, salt, sodium bicarbonate, allspice and cloves.

4. Keep three spoons of the flour mix separate and add the rest to the butter, sugar and egg mix.

5. Add the beer and mix carefully with the batter.

6. Chop the walnuts. De-stone the dates and chop. Mix the remaining flour mix with the dates and walnuts. Add this to the batter and stir carefully.

7. Preheat the oven to 175°C.

8. Grease the 1lb loaf tin with butter and powder with flour. Pour the batter into the cake tin and bake in the oven for 75 minutes.

9. Leave the cake to cool for 10 minutes before removing the cake from the tin carefully.

10. Wrap in foil and store in the fridge for one day to enrich the taste.

Serve a slice of cake with a glass of the remaining Stoodley Stout, put your feet up and watch the next episode of Bake Off with your very own homemade cake.