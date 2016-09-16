Joy for pupils as flooded school officially opens doors today nine months after disaster

There were celebrations for pupils and staff at Burnley Road Academy, Mytholmroyd, when the school reopened after the floods.

Some of the most iconic and shocking images of the Boxing Day floods came from the Calder Valley and the school fell victim to the unprecedented deluge.

All but a few rooms were turned upside down by the floods, which meant pupils had to move to Calder High School and Savile Park Primary School, Halifax.

Now, the school has been refurbished to the tune of around £600,000 and pupils couldn’t be happier to be back.

Teacher Penny Kelly said: “Cheers reverberated around Mytholmroyd as Burnley Road Academy threw open its doors for the new school year, nine months after it was devastated by the floods.

“Now fully refurbished, the children were welcomed back to their school with balloons and music.”

She added: “It was an emotional moment for parents, teachers and pupils alike.”

Clare Cope, headteacher at the school, said: “It feels wonderful to have all our children back together, learning and playing in the heart of their community.”

The school will hold an official reopening this afternoon (Friday).

The special event will be attended by representatives from Hebden Royd Town Council and Calderdale’s very own pantomime funny man Neil Hurst.