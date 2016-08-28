It’s time for the famous Buttress Hill

All eyes will be on the cobbles this September as the notorious Up the Buttress returns.

The event is part of the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival and will see hundreds of people attempt to climb the steep cobbled hill on September 10.

The incline is part of the national cycle network route 68 and travels out of Hebden Bridge and up towards Heptonstall.

In the past participants have ranged from the fiercely competitive to those who just want to have a bit of fun, regular walkers to mountain bikers.

The gradient of the hill makes it interesting for spectators who are encouraged to line the hill and cheer on the climbers and even shake some cow bells in support.

There will be prizes given in a number of categories including fastest male and female rider.

The event is expected to attract a lot of interest this year following the cycling success at the Olympics.

Anyone wishing to enter should simply sign up on the day and register at the desk at the bottom of the Buttress on Hanging Royd Lane and racing starts at 12pm.

For more information on other festival events in Calderdale visit www.walkandridefestival.co.uk