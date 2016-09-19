Hotline set up for energy theft whistleblowers

A hotline has been launched to encourage landlords and tenants to report energy theft.

The anonymous service targets crime such as such as tampering with meters, which is estimated to cost the UK more than £400million a year.

Anyone with suspicions will be able to report these either by calling the dedicated phone number, 0800 023 2777, or by doing so online at www.stayenergysafe.co.uk.

Dermot Nolan, of Ofgem, said: “Energy theft costs the UK hundreds of millions of pounds each year and puts people’s lives at risk.

“This is why we’re working with the energy industry to clamp down on this crime.”

Crimestoppers’ Mark Hallas said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that this is a groundbreaking agreement that we have forged with the energy industry to ensure that crimes such as meter tampering are clamped down on.

“This isn’t just about supporting the industry, though, it’s about our duty to the communities we work with.

“Explosions and fires as a result of energy theft can be devastating, which is why we are running this service on behalf of the industry, to ensure our streets are safe.”