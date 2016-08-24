Former Halifax man arrested over Bali police officer’s death

A former Halifax man suspected of involvement in the murder of a policeman on the tourist island of Bali has confessed to attacking the officer with a beer bottle and leaving him unconscious.
David Taylor and his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, were arrested last Friday, two days after the bloodied body of traffic police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found on the beach outside the Pullman Hotel in Kuta, a popular tourist area.
Denpasar Police Chief Colonel Hadi Purnomo said Taylor admitted getting into a fight with the officer after Connor accused him of stealing her handbag.
Police said the fight began when Mr Sudsara resisted Taylor and Connor’s attempts to search him.
Taylor’s lawyer, Haposan Sihombing, said his client admitted to the attack.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.