COLUMN: Join in the fun at Incredible Edible harvest festival

It’s Incredible, it’s Edible, it’s free, it’s IET harvest festival.

We hope you will join us, Sunday 18 , noon to 4pm on Todmorden Green, Pollination Street to celebrate the season.

We have had an incredibly busy year, new planters built, new growing places created along the towpath, hundreds of visitors entertained and given tours of Tod and now it’s time to party.

There will be music, dance, food and fun for all the family; bring gran, grandpa and the kids for a grand day out. This year for the first time Eureka! The National Children’s Museum will be there with exciting things to capture small people’s imagination.

Of course all the old favourites will be there, like the bread and jam stall with wonderful bread donated by Saker and this year for the first time some home baked bread made by Claire Baker, yes it’s all in the name, Claire and Christian will be bread and jamming for all they are worth so do try a tasty treat.

We will also have lots of cooks showing off their skills and offering free tasters of everything they make, I am assured for one day only none of the food served will contain any calories at all, but I may have got that wrong.

Think you know your kitchen utensils? Come and see Hilary’s display of unusual gadgets, you may be surprised.

Other regulars who will be there are the Bee friendly collective, Tod in Bloom, the Incredible Farm and the Incredible AquaGarden.

Other groups taking part are the Police, Dementia Friendly Todmorden, Green peace and Todmorden Walkers are welcome and for children Messy Church will be creating fun and getting messy.

Music will be provided by the samba band, the recovery choir and others, the wonderful Oaken hoof will be clogging up a storm as will the amazing Hebden Bridge Hill Millies Women’s Cotswold Morris Dancers.

So much food, fun and entertainment all in one place and all for free would be hard to beat, don’t miss out come join our incredible celebration.