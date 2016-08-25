Charity open day at Todmorden Fire Station

An open day will be held at Todmorden Fire Station to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

It will take place on Saturday, September 3, from 10am until 3pm and there will be plenty of family activities to enjoy.

There will be fire and rescue demonstrations, children’s rides, a bouncy castle, emergency services vehicles, market stalls plus food and refreshments.

Dementia Friendly Todmorden will also be launching a dementia hub in the community room at the fire station.

The aim of the hub is to provide a drop-in centre for people with dementia and their carers offering advice, information and support and it will be open on market days between 12 noon and 2pm.