Campaigner to walk through Hebden Bridge and Halifax in anti-fracking march to Downing Street

An anti-fracking protestor is marching from Blackpool to Downing Street to highlight the issues surrounding the industry.

Gayzer Frackman will pass through Hebden Bridge and Halifax today (Monday) as he makes his way to London. He wants to raise awareness about fracking in Fylde, Lancashire.

In Hebden Bridge, there will be a meet and greet reception of anti-fracking supporters who are concerned about areas of Yorkshire where licenses to drill for shale gas have been issued.

The reception will take place in St George’s Square at 12.30pm.