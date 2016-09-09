Calderdale paralympian Steve Bate scoops gold in Rio

It was a glorious way to kick off the Paralympics - a gold for Calderdale’s very own Steve Bate.

Steve, who lives in Mytholmroyd, and pilot Adam Duggleby, from Leeds, scooped their medals in the men’s B 4,000m individual pursuit track cycling event.

The pair collected their medals after coming first in the final at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on the first day of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Steve is among four Calderdale athletes representing Team GB in Rio - wheelchair basketball player Harry Brown, wheelchair cyclist Karen Darke, as well as double Paralympic champion wheelchair sprinter Hannah Cockroft will also compete in the games.

Bate, who is partially sighted, said: “It’s hard to back up a world record ride like this morning but I was super stoked to be able to do it by winning gold.

“This guy (Duggleby) is world class and I can’t thank him enough.”