Linda’s hitting the heights

She’s scared of heights, but that won’t stop Linda Palmer abseiling 101 metres down Liverpool Cathedral for a good cause which has helped her family.

Linda, who works at Althams Travel, Halifax Road, Todmorden, will undertake the feat on Saturday, August 12, to raise money for Ronald McDonald House, Liverpool.

Linda's grandson Logan, who is now doing well

Her daughter Brittany Palmer stayed there for a week while her son - Linda’s grandson - Logan had an operation to expand a heart valve two days after he was born at the city’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Now aged five months, Linda says Logan is now fine but, having already raised funds for the Heart Foundation, wanted to do something specific for Ronald McDonald House, a charity supported by fast food giant McDonalds among others, which is at Alder Hey and provides free accomodation for families with young relatives are being treated at the hospital.

Linda said: “I’m terrified of heights but it is exciting - if I wasn’t getting the excited feeling I don’t think I could carry on. My friends are waiting for me to do the abseil Bridget Jones style, coming down on my backside!” she said.

Althams have been very supportive of Linda - people can pop in to the branch to donate (“large or small, every little helps”) she said.

A company spkesperson said: “Althams are very proud of Linda and fully support her in what she is doing for a charity which is which is obviously close to her heart.”

Linda, 56, has a Just Giving page -https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-palmer1961 - where people can also donate.