Take time over this tasty cut ..

I appreciate this is not the most seasonal dish but with the evenings now drawing in, the fact we are spoilt with great local butchers near where we live and also the fact this lesser known cut of beef is delicious, I felt we could run with this recipe says Alasdair of RachAls Kitchen, Halifax based caterers.
When ordering your meat it’s worth noting that short ribs are often referred to as “Jacobs Ladders” because of the consecutive layers of meat and fat which help this hard working muscle to become very succulent when cooked correctly.
Recipe
(Serves 2)
l2 Short Ribs (Jacobs Ladder)
l500ml dark ale
l1 chopped onion
l2 cloves of garlic
lBouquet garni (thyme, parsley, bay leaf)
l750 ml good quality beef stock
lSalt & pepper
l2 large potatoes
l1 tblsp Parmesan
lButter
lSalt & pepper
lBag of mangetout
How to make
Place the short ribs in a dish and cover with the ale, add the garlic, onion, bouquet garni and then leave to marinate, ideally for six hrs or overnight.
Heat your oven to 150C/140C fan/gas mark 2. Strain off the short ribs and transfer the marinating liquid, garlic, onions and herbs to a large flameproof casserole dish and bring to the boil.
Add the short ribs to the casserole dish and pour in the beef stock ensuring the ribs are well covered. Bring back to the boil, cover with the lid and then place the dish in the oven and braise for approx. 4-5 hrs or until the short ribs are very tender.
Once the short ribs are tender get your peeled potatoes on the boil and make your buttery mash,adding the Parmesan at the last minute.
Plate up and serve with freshly steamed mangetout.
lAll contact details forRachAls kitchen can be found by going to www.RachAlskitchen.co.uk
