Jason takes you to unexpected places

Be ready for pretty much anything when Jason Cook takes to the stage at the next Comedy at the Works Show in Sowerby Bridge (August 27)..

Behind his cheerful Geordie exterior lurks a dark, sharp comedic mind capable of taking an unsuspecting audience to places they didn’t want to go.

Jason also wrote and starred in the BBC sitcom “Hebburn” alongside Vic Reeves, and Chris Ramsey.

The show was based on his upbringing in South Tyneside.

Since then he has appeared regularly on our screens as the face of a well known cracker manufacturer and had his second radio 4 series ‘School Of Hard Knocks’ broadcast.

(“Jason Cook has more funny in his middle toe than most comics do in their whole body” - Chortle)

Chris McCausland is the only professional comedian in the UK and possibly even the world who is blind.

This only occasionally attracts the focus of his stand-up however with the attentions of his unique brand of observational comedy being cast far and wide. Chris is also the face of a well known high street bank’s advertising campaign.

(“A must see. Be sure to catch the always excellent McCausland” - Sunday Times)

Compere for the evening is Scouser Brendan Riley and shouty bloke Ben Briggs takes the middle slot.

The show starts at 8.30 pm prompt and tickets are £12.50. Further info and online booking at www.comedyattheworks.co.uk .

