Lifesaver of the future given top honour

A Halifax teenager has been tipped to be a future lifesaver after receiving national recognition from St John Ambulance service

Sixteen-year-old Harriet Walton had been named St John Ambulance’s cadet of the fear for 2017 after a competition triumph.

The two-day event saw the best of the first aid charity’s young volunteers from across the country take part in a series of tough tasks to battle for the title.

Harriet said: “I am so thrilled to be awarded the national cadet of the year 2017 and delighted to be bringing it back to the north! I have had a brilliant weekend and even being there with the top 30 cadets in the country was an honour.

“I want to say well done to all the regional cadets too, I just know we are going to be a great team and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone.

“I can’t wait to see what the coming year brings. Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way.”

The competition, held at Ingestre Hall in Stafford, featured task in communication, team work, presentation, working with the media and social skills.

Simon Dunn, regional director for St John Ambulance said: “First aid is an important skill for people of all ages to learn, and we’re thrilled that one of our cadets from the north will be representing our young volunteers for the next year.

“Harriet demonstrated a clear understanding of the importance of first aid and will act as an excellent ambassador for St John Ambulance.

“Her support will help us to encourage more young people to learn some basic life saving skills and be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

Visit www.sja.org.uk/youth to donate or get involved with the service.