Lamplighter workshops start this weekend

Open workshops for the Lamplighter Festival begin this weekend with the chance to create a lantern to help light up Todmorden.

The fifth Lamplighter Festival, produced by Hebden Bridge based Handmade Parade, will be held on November 25, with proceedings beginning at 5pm, the parade at 6pm and a host of fire shows, illuminated installations and street theatre taking place until 8.30pm.

The first public lantern making workshops will be held on Saturday November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 2pm-4.30pm at Todmorden Community College on Burnley Road.

Further workshops will be held at the same times the following weekend and from 4pm to 6.30pm on Wednesdays November 15 and 22.

Handmade Parade will provide all the materials and their artists will give as much or as little instruction as you need. Adults, teenagers and families all welcome but children under 13 need to be accompanied by an adult. Entrance is by donation on the door.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to help make the festival a night to remember. Anyone who can help out at the public workshops, help artists create fabulous lantern creations or help on November 25 with preparations, carrying art in the parade or stewarding should email volunteer@handmadeparade.co.uk.

For more details on Lamplighter go to www.handmadeparade.co.uk.