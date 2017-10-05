Calderdale teacher Victoria Skwarek did not know what ‘developmental dysplasia of the hip’ was until doctors told her newborn son, Ollie, had the condition.

It meant the ball and socket joint of his hip was not properly formed and, when he was just days old, he was put in a harness, followed by a cast that covered most of his body and, more than five months later, had to be operated on.

Victoria said: “It was really, really hard we didn’t expect it. We were told it can be passed down but no one in our family had it.

“It was such a shock and hard to see him going through the treatment and being in the harness.”

To raise awareness of the condition and money for charity Victoria will host a charity coffee morning where she works at Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy in Sowerby Bridge tomorrow morning (Friday), 8.50am-10.30, as part of a school open day.

Any money raised received will be split between DDH UK Charity and Leeds Children’s Hospital where Ollie was treated.

The DDH UK charity is a support group for parents of children who are diagnosed with the condition.

The NHS defines DDH as a condition in which “the socket of the hip is too shallow and the femoral head isn’t held tightly in place, so the hip joint is loose.

“In severe cases, the femur can come out of the socket (dislocate).

“DDH may affect one or both hips but is more common in the left hip. It’s also more common in girls and firstborn children. About 1 or 2 in every 1,000 babies have DDH that needs treating.

“Without treatment, DDH may lead to problems later in life, including developing a limp, hip pain – especially during the teenage years, painful and stiff joints (osteoarthritis).”

But Victoria is hopeful after Ollie’s most recent checkup with his consultant.

“He said at the minute he had the all clear for six months but it could occur again. Although we are very, very pleased and he’s finally crawling,” she said.

“He’s been fine throughout it all – he’s never known any different. They diagnosed it straight away and he was put in harness at three days later.”

Visit ddh-uk.org for more on the condition.