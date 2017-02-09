Is the fate of town’s delivery office sealed?

There are fears the closure of Todmorden’s Royal Mail delivery office could be “imminent”.

A letter circulated by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) outline that a trade dispute could not be ruled out.

It said: “Members are advised that Royal Mail decision to relocate your office to their preferred option is imminent. Their options for the future of Bacup, Heywood and Todmorden Delivery Offices to relocate to Oldham and Rochdale. Against a background of sound and rational resistance from the union and massive opposition from the public and politicans alike. To be clear, the CWU continues to oppose these proposals and we will utilise all means at our disposal to reach a better outcome for our members.

“We cannot rule out a trade dispute at this time. It will be our intention to call a meeting of the members if Royal Mail plan to brief the offices concerned.

“At this meeting, we will explore our options further on how we deal with the announcement.”

The issue came to light in July 2015, when Royal Mail confirmed the move of the office, which currently operates at Rise Lane, was being considered as a way to improve efficiency. Todmorden town councillor Steph Booth (Lab, Central) raised concerns that the town council has not been kept in the loop about the plans. Despite the union’s claims, a Royal Mail spokesperson said “no final decision has been mad regarding the proposed move”.

The proposals were due to be discussed at the town hall last night.

A petition to stop the closure can be viewed and signed online by visiting www.change.org/p/moya-greene-stop-the-closure-of-royal-mail-delivery-office-in-todmorden